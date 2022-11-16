Anthony Davis' performance for the Los Angeles Lakers was a huge help to win over the Nets. After a four-day break, the Gold & Purple will face the Detroit Pistons, in which there could be some changes.

As well as a good performance from his teammates, just like Russell Westbrook has finally found his role in this Lakers' roster, as a sixth man. In fact, Westbook has averaged 18 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds since he's not starting a game, which has been 9 games so far.

And with a win, everything changes. Especially for Lakers' coach Darvin Ham, who said after the win. “That’s been the plan and just trying to figure out how to get him more touches, get him more in a rhythm especially with LeBron (James) not being out there." On the other hand, Davis said something about what he wants after their break.

Lakers News: Anthony Davis has a wish list for the game against the Detroit Pistons

Injuries are always around, but for the Los Angeles Lakers, there have been for sure in the last three seasons for the most part. After 14 games of the current season, LeBron James had his first injury, and Dennis Schroder hasn't yet played a game in his return to the Gold & Purple.

“Make it let us feel good going into this off week before Friday’s game and some good practices and days off, let guys get healthy. We got some guys banged up and have four days to get healthy. “Hopefully, Bron and some other guys get to come back."

"And, you know, we go on the road from here. So I think it’s good that we got this win. Give a chance for guys to kind of get away from the game for a couple of days and you know, reset and come back with a mentality that we got to run some off in a row.”