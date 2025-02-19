What happens if Real Madrid win, tie or lose vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

So far, Real Madrid has struggled in the Champions League under the new format. The team finished 11th in the overall tournament standings, forcing them into the playoffs for a round of 16 spot. Despite several key absences, Real Madrid secured a 3-2 victory in the first game. Their strong offense compensated for the missing defensive players, helping them take a crucial win.

Vinicius Jr is leading Real Madrid’s offense in the Champions League, showcasing his incredible attacking ability. The Brazilian is not only the team’s most unbalanced offensive player but also their top scorer in the tournament with seven goals. However, he is not alone. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have been key strike partners. Both played crucial roles in the first leg against Manchester City, strengthening Real Madrid’s attack.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola surprised everyone during a press conference while analyzing Manchester City’s chances of advancing to the round of 16: “I don’t know if it reaches 1 percent or how much, but it’s minimal.” However, Carlo Ancelotti said he does not believe Pep Guardiola truly thinks they have only a 1% chance of advancing. The match is expected to be highly intense, with three possible outcomes based on the result.

What happens if Real Madrid wins the second leg against Man City?

If Real Madrid wins the second leg against Manchester City, they will advance to the Champions League round of 16. There, they will face the winner of the Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen series. A Madrid derby in the round of 16 would be possible for the first time in history. The two clubs have previously met in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. However, they have never faced each other in the round of 16 before.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Savinho of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England.

What happens if Real Madrid draws the second leg against Man City?

If Real Madrid draws the second leg against Manchester City, they will advance to the Champions League round of 16. Since they won the first leg 3-2, a draw would be enough to secure their spot. In the next round, they would face the winner of the Atlético Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen series.

What happens if Real Madrid losses the second leg against Man City?

If Real Madrid draws the second leg against Manchester City, their chances of reaching the round of 16 will depend on the result. If Real Madrid loses the series by only one goal, the aggregate score will be tied. In that case, they would have to play extra time. If no winner emerges, the match will go to penalties.

However, if Real Madrid loses the second by a difference of two or more goals, Manchester City will advance to the round of 16. In that scenario, Manchester City would face the winner of Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen.