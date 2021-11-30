The Los Angeles Lakers have left a lot to be desired at the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and Frank Vogel knows it. However, he's optimistic that the team's yet to produce its best version.

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA regular season, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were ready to pave the way towards a highly anticipated ring again. However, things haven't turned out as expected for LeBron James and company.

Ahead of their trip to Sacramento, the Lakers sit seventh in the Western Conference standings with an 11-11 record. Needless to say, that's not even close to where they expected to be at this point of the season.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is aware of his team's slow start to the campaign and the work that needs to be done in order to get back on track. However, he believes the Lakers true identity could be "unlocked" soon.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel sees Trevor Ariza as key for team's improvement

The Lakers were pretty busy in the offseason. Russell Westbrook was seen as their top signing, yet he's fallen short of expectations so far. But, according to Frank Vogel, his team could find the answer in one of the veterans who returned to LA this summer.

Trevor Ariza is eyeing his return to action after undergoing an ankle surgery in training camp and Vogel is looking forward to it. “I don’t think we’re putting a timetable on it, but he’s getting closer,” Vogel said about Ariza's status following Monday practice, as quoted by Clutchpoints.

And he went further by emphasizing on the impact he could have on the team. “We feel like he’s going to be a real key to unlocking this team’s identity," Vogel continued. "From both the ability to be able to play (Anthony Davis) at the 5 more and have him guard the other team’s best 3/4 and Bron plays off of that. It’s just something we’ve not had, in terms of how this year’s roster was put together. He’s a big piece of it.”

Trevor Ariza speaks up on feeling pressure before NBA return

The Lakers big man is certainly not enjoying to be missing the first games of the season. However, returning to action in a moment when his team is desperate for his help could come like a burden. But not for him.

“I feel like pressure is like a state of mind," Ariza said, via SB Nation's Silver Screen and Roll. "I’m just excited to get back on the court when I’m ready to get back on the court. Pressure would be if I’m not prepared. And I feel like I’m prepared for when that time comes. I’m in the gym making sure that I’m strong enough to participate at this level, healthy enough and the work that I put in on the court, I’m gonna do that so I don’t feel no pressure.”