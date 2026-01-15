Warriors reportedly rule out potential return in Jonathan Kuminga trade

In recent days, rumors emerged linking the Golden State Warriors to a potential trade involving Jonathan Kuminga and a high-profile player, a scenario that initially appeared increasingly realistic. However, as more details surfaced, the situation proved to be far different than early reports, significantly cooling speculation around an NBA blockbuster deal.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors are not genuinely interested in acquiring Michael Porter Jr. While Golden State was previously positioned as a serious trade candidate, internal evaluations revealed complications that ultimately made the move unattractive from their perspective.

Earlier reports indicated that Porter Jr. could be traded before the February 5 deadline, as Brooklyn looks to capitalize on what has been the best season of his career. With the Nets owing a 2027 pick swap to the Houston Rockets, the organization has little incentive to tank and instead remains focused on securing long-term cornerstone pieces to stay competitive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discussions even reached the stage of outlining a potential package. Insider Dalton Johnson reported that Brooklyn had set a steep asking price for Porter Jr., with one league source suggesting a return that included two first-round picks, Jonathan Kuminga, and additional salary fillers. That framework, however, no longer appears to be on the table.

Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Michael Porter Jr.’s potential destination

Porter Jr. continues to see his name surface in trade rumors while enjoying the most productive season of his career, one that could earn him an All-Star selection. Brooklyn has not publicly committed to moving him, but that uncertainty has not stopped rival teams from closely monitoring his availability on the trade market.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga reportedly makes decision on Warriors future

“I think he makes a ton of sense in Detroit,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said during a Bleacher Report livestream. Fischer noted that while he had not been told the Pistons had formally called about Porter Jr., the organization has discussed him internally as the trade deadline approaches.

Advertisement

Detroit currently leads the Eastern Conference and lacks a reliable second scorer behind Cade Cunningham. Fischer emphasized that Porter Jr. could fill that role, as the Pistons’ second-leading scorer is center Jalen Duren at 17.9 points per game, despite the team owning the conference’s best record at 28-10.

Porter Jr., 27, is averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this NBA season while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range across 31 appearances, production that continues to fuel league-wide interest despite Brooklyn’s uncertain stance.

Advertisement