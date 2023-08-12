Plenty of Western Conference teams have enough firepower to make a championship run and dethrone the Denver Nuggets. Therefore, everyone needs to add as many pieces as possible to reach far in the postseason.

An obvious title candidate is the Los Angeles Lakers, as any team that has LeBron James in the lineup can be. Having a healthy Anthony Davis could go a long way in their success, but they must be prepared in case injuries harm them again.

The Lakers have a solid rotation with talents like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura among others. Regardless, reliable role players such as Christian Wood are never too many when it comes to winning a championship.

Christian Wood May be Seeking a Contract with Miami Heat

Almost the entire offseason there have been rumors about a potential signing of Wood by the Lakers. However, the veteran is still available as a free agent. This means any team in the league with a decent cap space could get him.

Another team where he could land if the Lakers don’t sign him is the Miami Heat. Wood likes the idea of joining the Heat, especially if they trade for Damian Lillard, as was reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Wood can be a good option for teams looking for an offensive piece that fits their mold. He can be that at a fairly productive level if he is in a loaded lineup, but he lacks defense so much that he might not receive a great contract despite having a free path to sign anywhere.