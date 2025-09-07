Lakers veteran star LeBron James clears up his post-NBA future, declining a specific role

LeBron James, as he embarks on his 23rd NBA season, continues to be a pivotal force for the Los Angeles Lakers. While he may not serve as the franchise’s cornerstone anymore, his contribution to JJ Redick’s lineup remains indispensable. At 40, the Lakers veteran has hinted that retirement is on the horizon. However, he has made it clear that he will not be pursuing a specific role once his illustrious playing days are over.

In an exclusive interview with CGTN Sports Scene, NBA superstar LeBron James reaffirmed his stance on coaching, revealing that while his passion for basketball remains strong, he has no desire to step into a head coaching role post-retirement. This marks the second time James has made his intentions clear, previously stating on the Mind The Game podcast, “There’s no way, no way, guys. It ain’t happening. No team. Zero chance.”

Even if LeBron James steps back from playing, he may not leave the NBA scene entirely. Reports link him to potential expansion efforts, especially in Las Vegas. While these plans have not been finalized, they align well with James’ image as a strategic entrepreneur. Furthermore, there are whispers of his potential involvement in creating a basketball league overseas.

As LeBron James approaches another season with the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors swirl about his post-retirement endeavors. Yet, his focus remains sharp on the present. After Luka Doncic’s arrival to the team, James eyes his elusive fifth championship. His role has evolved over recent seasons, where he is grown as a playmaker and defender, essential to facilitating Doncic’s integration into JJ Redick’s lineup.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors.

After opting into his player option, James signed a lucrative $53.6 million contract, as reported by Spotrac. Last season, he showcased his versatility by playing 70 games and averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. Despite his efforts, the team fell short of the championship— a gap that the new roster arrivals aim to fill.

General Manager Rob Pelinka made strategic moves, bringing in Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton to enhance team stability. With Doncic in top form, the franchise has ample potential to make waves. This season presents James with an opportunity to capture another title, bolstering his legacy and potentially ending debates of dominance with Stephen Curry in the current era.