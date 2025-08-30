Two-time NBA champion shares surprising take on the best version of LeBron James

In his illustrious 22-year career, LeBron James has left a legacy with each of the 3 franchises he has represented. He rose to stardom with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning two straight MVPs, before claiming two championships with the Miami Heat. Returning to Cleveland, he delivered a long-awaited title, and later added another title with the Los Angeles Lakers. The debate over his peak form persists, and a two-time NBA champion has now offered a surprising take.

“The year we went to the finals when Kyrie was gone… He was super efficient in Miami, but I didn’t get a chance to watch it like I wanted to. You know, of course, you can’t see every game, but what he did in Cleveland. That stretch he had in Cleveland, I think that was his best. The year, 16, 17 season, we went back to the final… The playoff run he had, that might’ve been the best playoff run. That was 18,” Tyronn Lue said, via Club Shay Shay.

Tyronn’s comment stunned fans, who credit LeBron James’ tenure with Miami Heat for elevating him to legendary status. During his time there, LeBron not only secured two championships but also picked up his final two MVP awards, anchoring himself as a pivotal franchise figure. Many argue this move unleashed his winning mentality, solidifying his initial championship triumphs.

During his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he reached his statistical peak. Over 849 games, he averaged 27.2 points, along with 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. More than just a star, he became a legendary figure by becoming an all-around star with not only scoring prowess, but also an impressive basketball IQ. Although his journey occurred in two stints, he firmly etched his name into Cleveland’s history.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers smiles during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers appears to be undervalued

LeBron James may have been in his prime during his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, but his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers showcases some of the most complete performances of his career. Arriving at the age of 34, his game has evolved beyond mere scoring prowess. While he still excels in putting up points, his maturity has transformed him into an all-around player, cementing his status as an essential member of the team.

Statistically, LeBron’s time with the Lakers has been his lowest in terms of scoring compared to his stints with the Cavaliers and Heat, but it has been his best in terms of overall contribution. He has averaged 7.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists since his arrival. In addition, he is playing a key role in the transition to Luka Doncic as the face of the franchise, impacting other aspects of the game to balance the team.