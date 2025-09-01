Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals his surprising pick in the NBA GOAT debate

Since LeBron James entered the NBA spotlight, the GOAT debate has reignited. Previously, Michael Jordan held the undisputed title due to his extraordinary impact on the league. This ongoing conversation has prompted many to weigh in, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. In an unexpected twist, Johnson shared his thoughts, notably omitting one of his most celebrated teammates from his storied career.

“I would have to say Michael (Jordan). We haven’t seen anybody do the things that Michael could do. And he was physically so gifted at the same time, smart. And then I think that we have two other Lakers following him right after that, and that would be LeBron (James) and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar),” Magic Johnson said during an All Access event at Dodger Stadium.

Magic Johnson’s choice surprised Lakers fans with his opinion, given his storied history sharing the court with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, another player widely regarded as one of the all-time greats. Like Michael Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar boasts six NBA championships and is celebrated as one of the most prolific scorers in basketball history. Together with Johnson, he forged a formidable partnership that showcased extraordinary dominance in the league.

Not only did he include LeBron and Kareem on the list, but also a Boston Celtics legend. “I would say, and then you got to throw Bill Russell in there because 11 championships, you can’t deny that… When a man wins that many World Championship rings, he’s got to be in the GOAT conversation. No question about it,” he added. While his opinion might surprise some, its holistic nature highlights his respect for both current icons like LeBron and legends of the past.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game.

Michael Jordan’s Bulls legacy keeps him dominant in the GOAT debate

While Michael Jordan does not hold the record for the most NBA championships—Bill Russell claims that title—nor does he lead in all-time scoring, with LeBron James achieving that milestone, the Bulls legend stands unwaveringly as a central figure in the GOAT debate. His ability to excel in various aspects of the game made him incredibly difficult to defend, a fact evident to several players, including Magic Johnson, who faced him on the court.

During the All Access event at Dodger Stadium, Magic Johnson shared a memorable anecdote from his storied career, highlighting a defining moment against the Bulls icon. “I still remember that shot that he did against us in ’91, when he went up with the right hand, tongue out, and we went for it. So he watched us go down, switched the ball from his right to the left, tongue went left, and he spun it against the glass and good. Still the greatest shot I’ve ever seen.”

Michael Jordan’s influence and redefinition of excellence have solidified his status as the GOAT for many former players, despite not holding all NBA records. The Bulls legend raised the league’s world recognition and inspired a generation with his all-encompassing dominance. His style has left a lasting impact on players, even as LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell contribute robustly to the ongoing GOAT debate.