Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic face each other on Sunday at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Los Angeles Lakers will clash off with Orlando Magic at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 9:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 65th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 41 direct duels to this day, while the Orlando Magic have celebrated a triumph in 23 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 26, 2021, and it ended in a 114-103 win for the Lakers away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (WLWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, Orlando Magic have been doing worse, winning once in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered four defeats (LLLWL).

The Lakers currently sit in the sixth position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.519. While the Magic are placed very close to the bottom, in 14th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.192.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 10, 1989, and it ended in a 108-103 win for the Orlando side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, to be played on Sunday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

FanDuel Handicap Total

* Odds via FanDuel