Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets face each other today at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers come against Houston Rockets at Staples Center today, October 31, 2021, at 9:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 227th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 141 direct duels to this day, while Houston Rockets have celebrated a triumph in 85 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on May 12, 2021, and it ended in a 124-122 win for the Lakers at home at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a disappointing start to the new NBA season. In the last fixtures, they have three victories and three losses (WLWWLL). Meanwhile, Houston Rockets are also yet to hit their best form, as they have won once in their first five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining four games (LLLWL).

The Lakers are currently sitting in ninth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the Rockets are placed four positions below them, in 13th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.200.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 9, 1967, and it ended in a 127-109 win for the Los Angeles-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, to be played today, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Predictions And Odds

As expected, bookmakers believe that the Lakers will get an easy win at home. Right now, they're favored by 11 points, while the game total is set at 220.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Lakers -11 Total o/u 220.5

* Odds via FanDuel