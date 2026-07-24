LeBron James' long-awaited free-agency decision is finally over, but the biggest surprise may be his contract.

LeBron James has finally made his decision, ending months of speculation by choosing to continue his legendary career with the Philadelphia 76ers. The King returns to the Eastern Conference.

The move concludes one of the biggest free-agent sagas in recent NBA history. Following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, several contenders—including the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves—were linked to James before Philadelphia ultimately secured his commitment.

Rather than chasing the biggest paycheck available, James prioritized joining a contender capable of competing for another NBA championship. At 41 years old, the four-time NBA champion made it clear that winning remains the top priority at this stage of his career.

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How much money will LeBron James earn with Sixers?

LeBron James will reportedly sign a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal also includes a player option, giving James flexibility over the second year of the agreement.

The contract will pay James approximately $4 million per season, placing it close to the NBA’s veteran minimum salary rather than the maximum contracts he earned throughout most of his career.

Why is LeBron James taking such a small contract with 76ers?

Considering James’ age and his status as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, money was never expected to be the deciding factor in free agency. Instead, the reduced salary allows Philadelphia to preserve roster flexibility while surrounding James with championship-caliber talent.

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The agreement reflects LeBron’s priorities entering the final stage of his career. Rather than pursuing another blockbuster contract, he has chosen to maximize his chances of competing for what would be the fifth NBA championship of his remarkable career.