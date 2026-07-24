LeBron James boosts Sixers odds to win NBA championship after final decision

LeBron James' arrival has transformed Philadelphia into one of the NBA's biggest championship favorites.

LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers has dramatically changed the outlook for the 2026-27 NBA season. A huge change in the balance of power.

Already considered one of the biggest winners of the offseason after acquiring Jaylen Brown, the Sixers have now added one of the greatest players in basketball history to a roster loaded with championship-caliber talent.

With LeBron James joining a core featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Brown, the 76ers have quickly emerged as one of the league’s top title contenders. It’s going to be an amazing season to follow

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What are Sixers’ NBA championship odds with LeBron James?

The Sixers’ odds to win the 2026-2027 NBA championship have improved dramatically throughout the offseason. Before acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, the 76ers were listed at +6600 to win the title.

Brown’s arrival shortened those odds to +2000, and after LeBron James agreed to join the franchise, Philadelphia has climbed again to +1000. The dramatic shift reflects growing confidence that the 76ers now possess one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NBA.

Another factor working in Philadelphia’s favor is the current balance of power between the two conferences. While the Western Conference is expected to feature an intense battle involving the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers, the Eastern Conference appears considerably more open.

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That could give the 76ers a clearer path to the NBA Finals. With LeBron James now joining Embiid, Maxey, and Brown, Philadelphia enters the season with legitimate championship expectations and one of the strongest betting profiles in the league.