Why LeBron James move to the 76ers won’t change Charles Barkley’s mind

Charles Barkley dropped a lengthy breakdown on LeBron James, staying true to form as one of the toughest critics of the new 76ers star.

Charles Barkley didn’t hold back his frustration following LeBron James’ high-profile decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hall of Famer instantly called out the move, pointing to a familiar pattern of chasing elite talent instead of fighting through adversity.

The core issue, as Barkley put it, is that “the number one knock on LeBron for older guys like myself has always been, ‘Yo, man, you always stacking your team.’” He argued that jumping to another loaded roster simply adds fuel to a long-standing critique.

“He stacked in Miami,” Barkley noted, adding that LeBron did the exact same thing in Cleveland and Los Angeles before bringing that approach to Philly. Because of that choice, Barkley made clear that he intends to keep “the same criticism I’ve always had.”

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Barkley contextualizes where James ranks among the Greats

When evaluating where LeBron ranks among all-time greats, Barkley placed him right behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, expressing frustration that fans treat any alternate opinion like pure “blasphemy.”

He pointed out that Jordan earned his legendary status by taking beatings from the Pistons and Celtics before vowing to get “bigger, stronger, faster” to conquer them directly.

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Beyond the basketball debate, Barkley was visibly irritated by the timing of the announcement, complaining that the media ruined his planned golf trip and forced him to turn around and work on a Friday just because “this doofus had to make his announcement.”

The ultimate challenge for James

Despite all the heavy criticism, Barkley left the door open for LeBron to completely rewrite the record books if this Philadelphia experiment yields historic results: “If he wins back-to-back championships and walks away this thing at 44, 45 – I’ll say something I ain’ain’t never said before. I think I just saw the greatest basketball player ever.”