The NBA's throne of superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry could be threatened by the boldness of a young talent who claims to have the skills to become the league's best player very soon.

It's no secret that much of the NBA's attention is focused on two of its biggest stars, those who dominate the conversation about who is the best player in the league: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry's name has been around for more than a decade in the NBA and James' has been around for more than 20 years. While his decline is not near, there are promising young players who are gradually competing more fiercely to catch up with them.

One of them is the 20-year-old shooting guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards. A talented player who landed in the NBA with an important poster as the first selection of the 2020 Draft, the same that he has endorsed in two seasons, and according to his predictions, his third could mark a takeoff in his career.

Three qualities Anthony Edwards says he has to be the best in the NBA

Having tied some youth records of LeBron James, Luka Doncic or Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards expressed his confidence that at the end of the 2022 NBA season his name could enter the debate about who is the best player in the league.

"100 percent. Sure. I mean it comes with time and it comes with work and dedication. I feel like I got all three of those things and I feel like it’s going to take me over the top... I need another year. After this year, I think I’ll be in the (best player) conversation.", stated the Ant-Man in an interview for Complex.

This is not the first time Edwards has boasted about his abilities, as he even included himself in his own all-time starting five ahead of legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Even the Chicago Bulls superstar also singled him out as having the potential to be better than him. So far, Anthony has reflected on the court what he has said with his mouth.