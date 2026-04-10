LeBron James delivers blunt take about Lakers without Luka Doncic ahead of 2026 NBA playoffs

LeBron James and the Lakers secured a convincing win over the Golden State Warriors despite being shorthanded, but the result did little to change the team’s broader outlook heading into the postseason. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, the victory raised questions about whether the current rotation could hold up in a playoff series.

James acknowledged the effort while making it clear the group still revolves around the two missing playmakers. “This current iteration of the group is all we have right now. So, we have to make the most of it. But, at the end of the day, in the back of our minds, front of our minds and side, we’re still thinking about Luka and Austin Reaves. That’s just human nature. Those guys mean so much to our team. We’re not just going to be like: ‘Okay, move on.’ It’s not been our team. It’s not how we built our team over this season.”

The comments underline the delicate balance the Lakers are trying to manage. While the supporting cast stepped up and delivered a strong performance, the team’s identity has been built around Doncic’s playmaking and Reaves’ scoring versatility. Even with momentum from the win, LeBron was very cautious about projecting sustainability without two of his star teammates.

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Can the Lakers win in the playoffs without Luka Doncic?

LeBron James doubled down on the importance of continuity and chemistry, emphasizing that the current lineup is more of a temporary adjustment than a long-term solution. The Lakers have leaned heavily on their established rotation throughout the season, and replacing that structure on short notice remains a challenge as the playoffs approach.

“Our chemistry was such at a high. So, it’s not like you just forget about those guys. Obviously, as professionals, you got to move on and play your game, but, those guys mean too much to our ball club for us just to move on.”

The playoff picture adds urgency to the situation. If the Lakers win their final two games against the Suns or the Jazz, they are very likely to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and secure home-court advantage in the first round.

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That scenario would likely set up a matchup against the Houston Rockets, creating additional uncertainty depending on whether Doncic and Reaves are able to return in time for the series.