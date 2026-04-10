LeBron James admits he might not face Stephen Curry again amid retirement rumors after Lakers win vs Warriors

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to an important 119-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry was out as he rested ahead of the imminent play-in for Steve Kerr’s team.

As expected, after the game James was asked whether this could have been the last opportunity to face Curry considering retirement could be very close. It seems very unlikely that the Lakers and Warriors will meet in the playoffs and they couldn’t face each other during the regular season.

“We actually talked about it a little bit. We both didn’t even realize it until today. I was like: ‘We haven’t played against each other this year.’ I didn’t even realize that until actually seeing it and they broke down the games. We never know. We don’t know what the future holds. We don’t know if we’ll get the opportunity to play against each other.”

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Will LeBron James retire after this season?

It is still unknown whether LeBron James will retire at the end of this season. Therefore, despite not being able to face Curry, the Lakers star admitted that he cherishes the moments with Steph. “It’s always a pleasure. It’s always an honor just to be in his presence and to be on the floor with him when we have in the past.”

Have the Lakers clinch a spot in the NBA playoffs?

Yes. The Lakers have clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs, and the only thing left to determine is their position in the Western Conference. Everything points to the No. 4 or No. 5 seed, making a matchup with Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets very likely.