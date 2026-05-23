LeBron James admits he misses Alex Caruso ‘every single day’

The Los Angeles Lakers left a lot to be desired in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, considering that injuries played a cruel trick on them, alongside a low defensive level that had haunted them throughout the regular season. It is something LeBron James recognizes, making it evident that if Alex Caruso were still there, things could be different.

Among the many talented veterans on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster, there was one who made a lasting impression on James: Alex Caruso, his former Lakers teammate. In the aftermath of watching Caruso close in on his third NBA Finals appearance, the 41-year-old legend found himself thinking fondly of the reunion and their brief time together in Los Angeles.

“I miss [Alex Caruso] every single day, every single day,” said James on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast with Steve Nash. “To be able to compete against him, in a playoff series, it’s everything.”

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LeBron recognizes Caruso’s great utility

LeBron misses him, and with good reason, as he is a difference-maker for OKC, which is already a team loaded with elite talent, but Caruso shines because of the additional areas he covers, serving as a defensive master who takes care of the heavyweights.

Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Two things are for certain: if you wanna compete, AC’s gonna be right there. He’s gonna get underneath you, he’s gonna grab you, hold you, he’s gonna compete, and he’s gonna do it at a professional level. AC’s not gonna beat himself; you have to play that chess game with AC, understanding where he is on the floor. He’s damn good with his hands; you can’t play with the ball around him because he will take it from you. So, you have to be very strategic with your movements,” James added.

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“Offensively, you have to be very strategic with your body positioning with him. But it was great to compete against him. I already knew he was guarding me every time he came off the bench, no matter if Dort was on the floor or not. I knew AC would check me because we have so much history.”

Caruso’s numbers

In total, over his first four seasons, Caruso averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 42.3% shooting and 29.3% shooting from three. He was considered a favorite among fans, but his stay would last only until 2021, when he joined the Chicago Bulls.

For his part, Caruso is making his case as one of the greatest role-players ever, and it’s a sentiment that LeBron himself might agree with. While he’s always been a consistent and reliable contributor off the bench, he’s been a hero for the Thunder this year, with Game 1 being his greatest performance with 31 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks on 57.9% shooting and 57.1% shooting from three.