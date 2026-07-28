LeBron James’ family plays central role in decision to join 76ers

LeBron James shook up the entire NBA market after confirming his move to the Philadelphia 76ers for the upcoming season. Several theories emerged surrounding why he ultimately chose Philadelphia over other suitors, with his family clearly playing a primary role in the decision.

ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on NBA Today to discuss how James reached his choice and how he is expected to fit into the 76ers’ system. “It was obvious: money was of no consequence, no significance for LeBron James in this decision to sign with the Sixers,” Charania said.

“He’s playing for the veteran minimum contract, the lowest amount that he can play for, and he decided at the outset of free agency that he was going to go somewhere where he felt he had the best chance to win a championship. No damn the money. It didn’t matter what it came with.”

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A decision centered around family

Charania continued by highlighting the key figures involved in bringing about this shocking arrival, including 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, along with the lifestyle benefits and overall fit for James‘ family.

LeBron James during a Los Angeles Lakers.

“And he spoke to a few people, importantly. Jaylen Brown spoke to Rich Paul, his agent, but Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Nick Nurse all spoke to LeBron James during the process to recruit him to get him on board with this,” Charania reported.

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“And Nick Nurse was, my understanding was, the only coach who spoke to LeBron James during the process. That was very pivotal,” Charania added. “And you think about the last hurdle over the last week or so as LeBron James was sifting through the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors and the Sixers was family going from LA all the way to the East Coast. That was a major change for LeBron James’ lifestyle.”

“So once he got Savannah, his young daughter Zhuri, Bronny, and Bryce on board, he decided on Friday to go with the Sixers,” Charania said. While multiple factors were considered before James shortlisted his choices, the final decision ultimately came down to his family’s full support for the East Coast move.

What to expect from the offense

James led the NBA in assists when he averaged 10.2 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. In a sense, the 76ers are attempting to replicate the 2019-20 championship roster framework, but with far higher-quality role players.

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The top three players in fast-break field goals during the 2025-26 season were Maxey, Brown, and James. Having all three on the same squad makes the Philadelphia offense an elite threat, with James expected to fill a role similar to Draymond Green on the Warriors superteam.