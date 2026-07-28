Bam Adebayo reveals excitement to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Heat

The Miami Heat has enjoyed an overall very strong offseason, instantly establishing itself as a title contender for the upcoming NBA season. The key driver behind that status is a blockbuster trade that brought in Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair alongside Bam Adebayo, who shared his excitement about teaming up with the superstar forward.

Speaking to the media regarding Antetokounmpo, Adebayo mentioned that he and his new teammate share the same agent and previously pondered whether a team-up could actually happen. Now that it has become a reality, Adebayo emphasized that the energy the squad gained is monumental.

“I mean, everybody has seen the battles that we had,” Adebayo said, according to The Miami Herald. “We got the same agent, and we talked about, like, what if it would happen? And now we’re to this point. So, I’m excited for the season. I’m excited to be his teammate. I’m excited for the city of Miami, and the energy we gained. And we’re looking to take that momentum into the season.”

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Giannis Antetokounmpo’s arrival with the Heat

Miami acquired Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. by trading Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, and significant draft capital, including three first-round picks, marking the beginning of a new era for the organization.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat.

The former multi-time league MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 Finals MVP joins forces with Heat captain Bam Adebayo. On paper, the two form one of the most dominant two-way pairings in NBA history. Additionally, Klay Thompson could join the mix as well, with Miami holding the veteran sharpshooter as its primary target.

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How Antetokounmpo enters the season

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 2025-26 NBA season in which he averaged nearly 28 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists on an absurd 62.4% shooting from the field. Those numbers put him firmly in MVP contention and reinforced his position among the top players in the league.

With Adebayo having recently turned 29 years old, maximizing the best remaining years of his prime became a necessity for the front office. Adding one of the greatest forces in the league accomplishes exactly that.