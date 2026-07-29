Allen Iverson picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT debate

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson chose Michael Jordan over LeBron James as the greatest player in NBA history and offered an explanation for his pick.

The debate over the greatest player in NBA history will likely never end, driven by intergenerational evolution, relentless competitiveness, and the ongoing arguments between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson recently offered his stance on the matter.

During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Iverson declared Jordan as the GOAT over James, while acknowledging that fans ultimately determine their own personal consensus on who stands as the best player of all time in the NBA.

“The way I look at it, Michael is always going to be the GOAT to me … and LeBron to me, I feel like if you go in the dictionary and you look up ‘basketball player,’ you’ll see LeBron James,” Iverson said. “And the whole GOAT thing to me I think a lot of times it gets out of hand because I think a lot of times people will take away from only player and what they did, to boost up the other player.”

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“That’s not what you do. I feel like a lot of times, people get caught up in the whole GOAT thing, but your GOAT is your GOAT. You have your opinion to name anyone your GOAT if you want to … you’re not wrong by saying anyone’s your GOAT. I had my fans say I’m the GOAT all the time. I don’t agree with them because I think it’s Mike.”

LeBron James during a Los Angeles Lakers match.

Allen Iverson’s explanation

A fascinating aspect of Iverson‘s response is acknowledging that his own fans have called him the GOAT. However, to him, the distinction belongs to Jordan, emphasizing that every fan holds their own answer for their own reasons. It remains a personalized distinction for every NBA supporter.

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Another key point Iverson makes is that people often get caught up in the James versus Jordan debate, which ultimately serves as a subjective exercise—providing one of the more nuanced takes on the conversation.

Iverson’s reaction to LeBron joining Philadelphia

The recent arrival of James raised expectations across the board, particularly for Philadelphia fans like Iverson, who reacted enthusiastically while wishing the best for the NBA franchise.

The 76ers legend could not contain his excitement upon learning James signed with the team. “I LOVE LIFE!! GOD don’t play about me and mine,” Iverson wrote on Instagram.