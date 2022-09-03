One of the players who, along with LeBron James, gave the Miami Heat their greatest NBA glory days, raised his voice to express his desire to return to play in the league after several years of exile. Find out who he is.

Practically every team in the world has lived through an era that it now longs for, with a few honorable exceptions that are living their best moment in the present. In the case of the Miami Heat, it is clear that their best years in the NBA were when LeBron James led their roster.

Led by the King and other great stars like Chris Bosh or Dwyane Wade, the Heat knew what it was like to dominate the NBA, even if it was for a short time. The franchise born in 1988 won two of its three league titles in a span of two years.

After those glory days in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, the Miami Heat soon suffered the dismantling of the roster that brought them glory. Although currently, one of the players who accompanied LeBron James, Wade and Bosh has raised his hand to receive another opportunity to return to the NBA to prove that he still has talent to sprinkle on their courts.

I still have the fire: former teammate Heat champion asks to return to the NBA

One of those responsible for the Miami Heat's glory days in the NBA alongside James, Wade and Bosh was point guard Norris Cole. After leaving the franchise in 2015, he wandered around other teams in the league and the world. Now 33 years old and a member of a Puerto Rican basketball team, he has expressed his desire to return home.

“I still have the ability. God has still blessed me with the ability. I still have the fire, the hunger and I still feel like I have something to prove, things that I would like to accomplish as a player. That feeling of winning a championship, the mission, the goal, the work to try to get to that point again, that’s what drives me as a competitor. And I want that feeling again.”, stated Cole according to AP (vía Clutch Points).

The past is perfect as it is, but it is not a guarantee that in the present we will be able to reproduce moments that were lived in the past. However, the Miami Heat may well reconsider repatriating Norris Cole, as his desire to return to the NBA could well provide that extra that they have been missing to relive their golden days in the past seasons.