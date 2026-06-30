LeBron James leaves Lakers as a free agent: Where will The King play in 2026-27 NBA season?

LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency ahead of the 2026–27 NBA season, with his next team still unknown.

LeBron James will enter the 2026–27 NBA season as a free agent after informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he plans to continue his career elsewhere, marking a major shift in the league landscape as one of the sport’s most influential players prepares for a new chapter.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on X, “BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

The decision ends a significant era in Los Angeles and immediately raises major questions about where James will play next, as the four-time NBA champion remains active and continues to evaluate his future heading into the upcoming season.

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Where could LeBron James play next?

According to ESPN, sources told Charania on Monday that the Golden State Warriors are planning to pursue LeBron James once the free‑agency negotiating window opens Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. The Warriors reportedly aim to have a strong lineup by pairing LeBron with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and potentially Anthony Davis.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers leaves the court. Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images

With free agency approaching, James’ next destination remains officially unannounced, keeping the 2026–27 landscape wide open as teams prepare for a potential blockbuster move.

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What does LeBron James leaving the Lakers mean?

LeBron’s departure signals a major roster and identity change for the Lakers, who now face the challenge of restructuring their team without one of the greatest players in NBA history leading the franchise.