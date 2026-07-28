Jonathan Kuminga trade to Lakers grows complicated amid lack of meaningful discussions with Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly eyeing a potential reunion via a sign-and-trade agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, signaling that his path to the Los Angeles Lakers is becoming increasingly complicated. However, an even bigger obstacle has emerged regarding a potential deal.

According to Jake Fischer, Kuminga does not want to be “boxed into” a three-year contract for an amount he deems below his market value. Furthermore, the Lakers already offered a two-year, $20 million deal, which Kuminga reportedly declined as he waits out the market for a more lucrative proposal.

“I have been repeatedly told by league sources familiar with the teams’ dynamic that the Lakers and Hawks never held meaningful discussions on a sign-and-trade proposal that would have landed Kuminga with the Lakers in exchange for Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap,” Fischer wrote. “It has also been stressed to me that Kuminga, to this point in free agency, isn’t looking to be boxed into a three-year structure (as required by league rules to complete a sign-and-trade) at a number he deems below his market value.”

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Complications mounting for the Lakers

Kuminga has once again become the subject of a drawn-out offseason saga after the Atlanta Hawks declined the $24.3 million team option on the former Golden State Warriors star. While the Cavaliers and Lakers have maintained consistent interest, both teams reportedly require a sign-and-trade proposal, which league rules dictate must be a three-year contract.

Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five.

League sources indicate Cleveland has not backed away from its pursuit even after recent roster additions, while the Lakers remain interested if Kuminga becomes willing to accept a contract structure that aligns with the organization’s finances. Cleveland, already hard-capped at the NBA‘s first apron, would need to acquire Kuminga through a sign-and-trade. However, the squad has struggled to construct a package that Atlanta would find acceptable.

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Cavaliers and Lakers lead pursuit

Cleveland’s financial situation continues to influence other roster decisions, including contract negotiations with James Harden, whose contract is expected to include no more than two fully guaranteed seasons as Cleveland attempts to stay below the second apron for a second consecutive year. Cleveland has also shown reluctance to sacrifice future assets such as Max Strus or Dennis Schroder in its attempt to acquire Kuminga.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles reportedly wants Kuminga to step in as its starting small forward if a deal can be finalized. However, with Kuminga unwilling to sign a three-year contract and choosing to hold out for a better offer than the two-year deal Los Angeles presented, little progress has been made.