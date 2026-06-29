Ja Morant traded to Portland: Trail Blazers, Grizzlies’ projected lineups for 2026-27 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies trade Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are the details and projected lineups for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Offseason moves ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season are already generating heavy buzz. Following Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move to the Heat, Ja Morant is now on the move as the Memphis Grizzlies trade him to the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Shams Charania, the Grizzlies are trading the two-time NBA All-Star to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. It is a somewhat unusual move considering the depth the Portland squad already possesses.

Here is how the rosters shake out following the trade:

Portland Trail Blazers projected lineup

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Damian Lillard

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Toumani Camara

C: Donovan Clingan

Advertisement

Ja Morant reacts.

Memphis Grizzlies projected lineup

PG: Ty Jerome

SG: Cedric Coward

SF: GG Jackson

PF: Cameron Boozer

C: Zach Edey

The current situation in Memphis

The Grizzlies have now traded all three of their former franchise cornerstones—Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr.—since being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Once considered one of the league’s most talented young cores, the Grizzlies won just one series in four playoff appearances with that trio on the roster and are now looking to refresh the roster.

Advertisement

A necessary split between Morant and the Grizzlies

Morant was already experiencing numerous issues within the organization. Morant has played only 79 games in three seasons due to off-court issues and injuries since his second consecutive All-Star appearance in 2023. His production dipped to 19.5 points while shooting career lows of 41.0% from the floor and 23.5% from the 3-point line in the 20 games he played last NBA season.

Morant served an eight-game suspension in March 2023 due to conduct detrimental to the league and a 25-game suspension to open the 2023-24 season, both of which stemmed from incidents of him displaying a firearm on an Instagram Live stream.

The Grizzlies suspended him for one game in November of last season due to a heated confrontation with coach Tuomas Iisalo following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Morant has also dealt with a variety of injuries over the last three years, including shoulder and elbow ailments that have required season-ending surgeries.