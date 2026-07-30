Draymond Green re-signs with Warriors: How much will he earn on his new contract?

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has remained a primary topic of conversation due to a lack of roster moves. However, Draymond Green and the Warriors finally resolved that LeBron James ultimately joined the Philadelphia 76ers, securing a substantial payout for the veteran forward.

The Golden State Warriors made Draymond Green’s new one-year, $27.7 million contract official on Thursday, closing the book on a saga that began when he walked away from nearly identical money in June.

On paper, Green ends up exactly where he started. The salary matches the player option he declined before free agency, and he will spend a 15th season with the only franchise he has ever played for, extending one of the most historic legacies in the NBA.

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How LeBron changed the landscape for Green

None of this happens without the pursuit that defined Golden State’s offseason. Green declined his option in June for one reason: clearing the flexibility the Warriors needed to chase James in free agency.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of an NBA game.

Had James chosen the Bay, the plan was for Green to return on a three-year, $60 million contract. James instead signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last week, ending a pursuit that had consumed the franchise for a month. With all of that concluded, both sides returned to complete the agreement with Green that ultimately came to fruition.

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Is Draymond worth the investment?

Based on legacy alone, many support this decision. Green is now set to play his 15th season with the Warriors. If he plays in 51 games, he will join Stephen Curry as the only players in franchise history to appear in at least 1,000 contests.

Green, who won the Kia Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2016-17, has made nine All-Defensive teams and four All-Star teams in his NBA career. He has only played for the Warriors since being drafted No. 35 in the 2012 Draft and was an integral part of Golden State’s four championship teams.

Last season, Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 41.8% overall and 32.6% on 3-pointers. The Warriors went 37-45 last season and reached the SoFi Play-In Tournament, but missed the playoffs after losing to the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In.