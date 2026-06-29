Warriors’ potential lineup without Draymond Green as Stephen Curry could be joined by LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Draymond Green is reportedly parting ways with the Golden State Warriors, a shocking move that has instantly ignited blockbuster rumors that Golden State is positioning itself to make a landscape-shifting run at both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, joining Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors have officially received word on Draymond Green’s high-stakes roster decision. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran forward is declining his $27.7 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency.

While the move officially makes Green a free agent, Charania’s report indicate it is a strategic play designed to give the Warriors the financial flexibility necessary to launch an aggressive, blockbuster offseason pursuit of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4,“ Charania reported on X.

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The Warriors have dominated NBA headlines as they look to aggressively retool their roster for another championship run. With James and Davis now firmly on Golden State’s radar following Charania’s report, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch across the league to see if the front office can actually pull off a landscape-shifting summer.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4. pic.twitter.com/jBVRe1YZ1B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

On the heels of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent blockbuster trade from the Bucks to the Heat, the Warriors are poised to send further shockwaves through the league if they can successfully orchestrate the arrivals of both James and Davis to pair with Stephen Curry.

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Projecting the Warriors’ potential new-look lineup

With the potential end of a historic era looming, the Warriors could look entirely different by opening night. Assuming Golden State utilizes Jimmy Butler. despite massive expiring contract to match salary in an Anthony Davis trade, here is how a potential veteran “Big 4” lineup could look in the Bay Area with LeBron included:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: LeBron James

PF: Gui Santos

C: Anthony Davis

What about Jimmy Butler?

To make the math work on a potential Davis trade, the Warriors would almost assuredly have to part ways with Jimmy Butler. Butler, who is nearly four months removed from ACL surgery, carries an expiring $56.8 million salary that serves as the perfect match for Davis’ $58.4 million figure.

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While the Warriors initially planned to keep Butler as a cornerstone for the upcoming season, the sudden opportunity to acquire both James and Davis completely rewrites the front office’s blueprint.

Regardless of how the chips fall, the Warriors’ fanbase is forced to contemplate a future without the traditional version of Green, a foundational pillar of the greatest run in franchise history. Green leaves behind a Hall of Fame legacy in San Francisco:

4× NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

1× NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2017)

4× NBA All-Star (2016–2018, 2022)

2× All-NBA Selection (Second Team in 2016, Third Team in 2017)

9× NBA All-Defensive Team Selection (5× First Team, 4× Second Team)

1× NBA Steals Leader (2017)

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