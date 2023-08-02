During the last playoffs, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very controversial statement about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

However, the Lakers believed in their project and made great moves in free agency to convince the King. That’s why, a few weeks ago, LeBron James announced his final decision and will stay with the team. Now, the legend sent an even bigger message.

LeBron James’ promise to the Lakers before the 2023-2024 season

In the start of free agency, LeBron James couldn’t hide his excitement after the Lakers were very active. Key players were extended like Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura and extraordinary assets arrived like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

So, after taking some time off following his son Bronny’s cardiac arrest, James posted a video in his Instagram account made by Chris Johnson showing the legend’s preparation toward the 2023-2024 season. “Let’s get it!!! It’s just work. Prime time year coming #21”

LeBron James is 38-years old and the promise of his best season ever with the Los Angeles Lakers immediately became a hit on social media. The King seems hungry to win a fifth championship.