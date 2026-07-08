Stephen Curry confirms LeBron James joining Warriors is possible

Stephen Curry has publicly embraced the possibility of teaming up with LeBron James, saying he would love to share the court with The King.

Stephen Curry has confirmed that he would welcome the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James, adding even more intrigue to the NBA offseason after James reportedly decided not to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2026-27 season.

With LeBron now free to choose his next destination, the possibility of joining the Golden State Warriors has become one of the most fascinating scenarios in basketball. A Warriors lineup featuring Curry, LeBron, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler would instantly become one of the most star-studded groups in the league.

However, such a reunion would also be built around veteran stars competing in a loaded Western Conference, where younger teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are emerging as major contenders.

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Stephen Curry on the possibility of teaming up with LeBron James

Stephen Curry was asked about the idea of sharing the court with LeBron James and made it clear that he would be enthusiastic about the prospect. “I’m sure we obviously would love to play together. I mean, hopefully it happens. But he’s deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision.”

The quote reflects both Curry’s admiration for LeBron and his understanding that James has earned the right to carefully evaluate his next move after one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

Warriors emerge as an attractive destination for LeBron James

The Warriors present an intriguing option for LeBron James because of their championship pedigree and the possibility of forming a veteran superteam around Curry, Green, and Butler.

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Curry and LeBron have spent years battling each other in the NBA Finals, but they also showed how effective they can be together while leading Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Their chemistry during that tournament reignited speculation about what they could accomplish if they ever joined forces at the NBA level.

Other teams are also in the conversation for LeBron

While Golden State is one of the most attractive destinations, other franchises are expected to pursue LeBron as well. The Philadelphia 76ers have also emerged as a rumored option after assembling a powerful roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and V.J. Edgecombe.

A move to Philadelphia would give LeBron James another chance to compete for a title with a team built around both established stars and rising young talent. Another paat through the Eastern Conference.

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A potential partnership years in the making

LeBron James has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Curry throughout their careers, and Steph has often spoken with respect about the impact of James on the game.

Their Olympic partnership demonstrated that even after years as rivals, they can complement each other at the highest level. Curry’s shooting and off-ball movement paired with LeBron’s playmaking and versatility would create one of the most dangerous combinations in NBA history.

Whether the partnership happens with the Warriors or another team, Curry’s comments have made it clear that the idea of playing with LeBron is one he would welcome.

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For now, the NBA world will wait to see where James decides to continue his legendary career and whether a Curry-LeBron partnership can finally become a reality.