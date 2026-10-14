LeBron James says Michael Jordan inspired him, but two other players shaped his style

Ahead of the new season, NBA superstar LeBron James revealed that while Michael Jordan inspired him to pick up a basketball, two other iconic players ultimately shaped his on-court playstyle.

When discussing the NBA’s greatest of all time, Michael Jordan and LeBron James routinely sit atop the conversation. But during a recent interview, James turned heads when asked about the specific players who directly shaped his playing style dating back to his early days with the Miami Heat.

While James acknowledged that Jordan served as his primary inspiration to pick up a basketball, he singled out two other legends as the true architects of his game: Penny Hardaway and Grant Hill. “[Michael Jordan] inspired me to play the sport, but Penny [Hardaway] and Grant Hill were the ones that actually shaped my game,” James explained.

Young players across the league, including members of the Philadelphia 76ers, have long spoken about how LeBron’s court vision and playmaking mindset have impacted roster dynamics. That cerebral approach directly traces back to Hardaway, the 1993–94 Rookie of the Year runner-up, and Hill, a 2018 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee.

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With James offering a fresh perspective on his basketball evolution with his arrival to Philadelphia, his comments clarify why his overall approach to the game looks so distinct from other all-time scoring greats.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts.

What did LeBron take from Hill and Hardaway?

Hill brought dynamic, relentless force as a 6’8″ point-forward who could grab a defensive rebound, sprint coast-to-coast, and orchestrate the Detroit Pistons’ offense through sheer IQ and physical dominance.

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Hardaway, starring for the Orlando Magic, introduced a breathtaking level of flair and vision, proving that a towering guard could slice open defenses with thread-the-needle passes while maintaining complete control of the floor’s tempo.

By combining these complementary skill sets, James constructed a playstyle that merged Hill’s downhill power with Hardaway’s intricate playmaking. From Hill, LeBron inherited the archetype of the dominant physical ball-handler, a forward who uses strength, straight-line speed, and court coverage to overwhelm opponents in transition and see over trapping defenses in the half-court.

From Penny, he adopted the unselfish, pass-first mentality and fluid perimeter mechanics, mastering delayed pocket passes, lob precision, and cross-court skips that continually punished defenses for focusing too heavily on his individual scoring threat.

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Key takeaways

Michael Jordan inspired LeBron James to play basketball initially.

inspired LeBron James to play basketball initially. Penny Hardaway and Grant Hill directly shaped James’ overall playing style.

directly shaped James’ overall playing style. James combined Hill’s downhill power with Hardaway’s unselfish playmaking mindset.