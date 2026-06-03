What is the biggest blowout in NBA Finals history?

The NBA Finals have produced unforgettable classics, but one game featuring Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz ended in a way no championship matchup ever had before.

The NBA Finals are supposed to showcase the league’s best teams at their highest level. More often than not, that means nail-biting finishes, legendary performances, and championship drama that comes down to the final minutes.

Yet, some games have turned into complete mismatches. Powerhouse teams led by stars such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have been involved in Finals contests that were decided by overwhelming margins.

One game stands above the rest. In a series featuring the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, the gap between the two sides reached a historic level that has yet to be surpassed. More than two decades later, that record remains untouched.

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How did the Chicago Bulls set the NBA Finals blowout record?

The Chicago Bulls set the NBA Finals blowout record by defeating the Utah Jazz 96-54 in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals, winning by 42 points. That remains the largest margin of victory ever recorded in a Finals game.

Michael Jordan in action during the NBA Finals Game 4 against the Utah Jazz in 1998 (Source: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport)

The game took place on June 7, 1998, at the United Center in Chicago. After splitting the first two games in Utah, the Bulls returned home and delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances in NBA history.

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Chicago held the Jazz to just 21 made field goals on 30% shooting while forcing numerous mistakes throughout the contest. What made the result even more remarkable was Utah’s offensive collapse.

The Jazz scored only 54 points, the fewest points ever scored in an NBA Finals game and one of the lowest outputs in NBA playoff history. They managed just nine points in the fourth quarter and shot 1-for-11 from three-point range.

The blowout was somewhat surprising considering how competitive the rest of the series was. Aside from Game 3, every game in the 1998 Finals was decided by five points or fewer, including Michael Jordan’s iconic championship-clinching performance in Game 6.

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Who were the top performers in the biggest NBA Finals blowout ever?

Michael Jordan was the leading scorer in the biggest NBA Finals blowout ever, finishing with 24 points in Chicago’s 96-54 victory. While his total was modest by his standards, the game was essentially decided long before the final buzzer.

Michael Jordan in action against Jeff Hornacek of the Utah Jazz during the 1998 NBA Finals Game 4 (Source: Al Bello /Allsport)

He received significant support from Toni Kukoc, who added 16 points and contributed across the board. Scottie Pippen and Scott Burrell each scored 10 points, helping the Bulls build a lead that steadily grew throughout the game.

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Chicago’s defense was arguably the true star of the night. They outrebounded the Jazz 50-38, forced 26 turnovers and limited Utah to just 30% shooting from the field. Their ability prevented the Jazz from finding any offensive rhythm.

For Utah, only Karl Malone reached double figures, scoring 22 points. No other Jazz player managed more than eight points, highlighting just how dominant Chicago was on the defensive end.

Which NBA Finals games were decided by the largest margins?

The Bulls’ 42-point victory over the Jazz in 1998 remains the largest blowout in NBA Finals history. However, several other championship games have come relatively close over the years.

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The five largest margins of victory in NBA Finals history are:

Rank Game Margin 1 Chicago Bulls 96-54 Utah Jazz (1998, Game 3) 42 points 2 Boston Celtics 131-92 Los Angeles Lakers (2008, Game 6) 39 points 3 Dallas Mavericks 122-84 Boston Celtics (2024, Game 4) 38 points 4 San Antonio Spurs 113-77 Miami Heat (2013, Game 3) 36 points 5 Washington Bullets 117-82 Seattle SuperSonics (1978, Game 6) 35 points

Several of these games came during highly competitive Finals series. The 2024 Mavericks, for example, delivered a 38-point rout of the Celtics but still lost the championship. Likewise, the Spurs’ 36-point win over the Heat in 2013 was followed by Miami’s dramatic series comeback.

Has any team come close to breaking the NBA Finals blowout record?

No team has broken Chicago’s 42-point NBA Finals record, although a few have come surprisingly close. The closest challenge came in 2008 when the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by 39 points in Game 6.

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More recently, the Dallas Mavericks recorded a 38-point win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Despite the lopsided scoreline, Dallas was unable to complete a comeback and eventually lost the series.

The San Antonio Spurs also threatened the record during the 2013 Finals, defeating the Miami Heat by 36 points in Game 3. While impressive, the margin still fell six points short of Chicago’s mark.

More than 25 years later, the Bulls’ 42-point demolition of the Jazz remains untouched. Considering that only a handful of Finals games have even reached a 35-point margin, it stands as one of the most difficult single-game records.