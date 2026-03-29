Michael Jordan explains why there is not such a thing as a NBA GOAT debate

While Michael Jordan continues to navigate the high-octane world of NASCAR as co-owner of 23XI Racing, the six-time NBA champion recently hit the brakes on the never-ending “Greatest of All Time” debate.

In a candid sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning, His Airness offered a rare glimpse into his philosophy on basketball legacy, explaining why he believes the title of “GOAT” is fundamentally flawed.

“There is no such thing as a GOAT in the NBA. Not to me,” Jordan told CBS. “It’s because you’re constantly learning from the greats who came before. To say one is definitively better than another, it’s just not right.“

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Despite a global consensus that often places Jordan at the top of the mountain, the Bulls legend remains adamant that the game’s evolution makes direct comparisons impossible.

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on.

Even as contemporaries like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Stephen Curry have pushed the sport to new heights, Jordan views them as part of a continuous lineage rather than rivals in a vacuum.

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Redefining the “greatest” metric

If we move past Jordan’s own humility, the debate usually centers on more than just box scores. To truly weigh a player’s “GOAT” status, historians look at a combination of hardware, statistical dominance, and cultural impact.

For those who still claim Jordan holds the throne, the “Air Jordan” resume remains the gold standard:

A 6-0 record on the game’s biggest stage, never allowing a series to reach a Game 7 and claiming Finals MVP in all six appearances.

The only player in history to record 200 steals and 100 blocks in a single season—a feat he achieved twice (1987, 1988).

Battling severe food poisoning in Game 5 of the 1997 Finals, Jordan dropped 38 points and had to be carried off the floor by Scottie Pippen.

A record 10 NBA scoring titles, including seven consecutive seasons.

A career average of 30.1 PPG, the highest in NBA history.

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Beyond the record books

Numbers alone rarely tell the full story, and Jordan himself is proof that being the “Greatest” doesn’t necessarily mean holding the most records.

While Jordan’s impact is undeniable, the record books tell a different story of longevity and volume. Wilt Chamberlain still reigns supreme with a staggering 72 NBA records. Meanwhile, LeBron James has surpassed Jordan in several statistical categories, further complicating the data-driven argument.

Ultimately, Jordan’s perspective suggests that the GOAT debate isn’t about who has the most trophies or the most records, it’s about how they moved the needle for the game of basketball.

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