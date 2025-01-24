LeBron James sets the record straight on Lakers' biggest win over Celtics since 2007

The Los Angeles Lakers put together one of their best performances of the season, defeating the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, 117-96. The victory not only showcased the team’s dominance but also marked their biggest margin of victory over Boston in 18 years. However, despite the significance of the win, LeBron James was quick to temper expectations and explain its broader context.

James was instrumental in the Lakers‘ victory, posting 20 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists to complement Anthony Davis’s 24 points and Austin Reaves’s 23 points. Despite the impressive victory over the defending champions, James downplayed its importance, emphasizing that it was just one game in the long season.

Following the game, James cut off a reporter mid-question when asked about the importance of beating a top-tier team like the Celtics. “Does a game like this against the Celtics…” the reporter began, only for James to interject.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No, it sure don’t,” James responded unexpectedly via Spectrum SportsNet. “I can tell your enthusiasm in your voice. I’ve heard that question way too many times in my career. Absolutely not, it’s one game. They hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy. We’re trying to aspire to get there. We want to just continue to work our habits, work our game, so absolutely does not”.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores in front of Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics during a 117-96 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Advertisement

James reflects on Lakers’ victory

The Lakers executed their game plan on both ends of the court, a fact James credited to the strategies laid out by head coach JJ Redick and the coaching staff.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James named to NBA All-Star Game 2025: How many times have Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant been selected?

“We had a game plan, and we executed,” James explained. “For the majority of 48 minutes, we executed. And we know it’s a great team, defending champions, great players, and they’re gonna put you in situations that are uncomfortable. But you have to be uncomfortable in order to compete with them”.

Advertisement

“[This win] just showed us that we can take a game plan and execute,” he continued. “Like I said, our coaches gave us a game plan that they felt like was the best in order to help us win this game, and we executed as a team”.

James makes NBA history in Lakers’ win

In addition to the milestone victory, LeBron added another historic achievement to his résumé. Already the record-holder for the most NBA All-Star Game appearances with 21, James reached a feat against the Celtics that only two other legends—Michael Jordan and Karl Malone—have accomplished.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to StatMuse, James became the third oldest player in NBA history to record 20+ points, 14+ rebounds and 6+ assists in a game, behind only Malone, who did it at 40 years and 252 days, and Jordan, who reached it at 40 years and 45 days.