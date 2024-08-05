With the upcoming NBA season approaching, most teams are continuing their preparations for what is expected to be an extremely demanding tournament.

The Summer League serves as a crucial test for team staff to gradually assess which players might join the main roster and which ones need to continue working hard to compete at the highest level.

The emergence of Bronny James, selected in the recent draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and who will intriguingly share the roster with his father, LeBron James, is one of the most highly anticipated storylines of the season.

The former USC player wrapped up his minicamp with the Lakers with two standout performances, and it was coach Dane Johnson who shared his initial impressions of Bronny James and his immediate future.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the start of the 2024 California Classic summer league game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on July 06, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

In an interview with Mark Anderson of the Associated Press, Coach Johnson stated: “He had two pretty good games last two. I think it’s just going to help him going into the summer so we can work on different things with him. Just that confidence and knowing he can play at this level. It’s still going to take a lot of time and a lot of reps.”

Bronny James and what role he might play on the first team

Not only is there still some uncertainty regarding the level Bronny James will maintain heading into the upcoming NBA season, but it is also unclear what position he might fill on the main roster.

Regarding the ideal position for LeBron’s son on the court, Coach Johnson admitted: “I think right now he’s more of a (shooting guard), but I think he could be a combo-ish. He picks up stuff really well. We throw stuff at him — plays, coverages, defensively. He kind of picks it up really quick, so I think he could potentially be (a point guard). Maybe we’ll work on that in the summer, but I think right now being that secondary playmaker is kind of where he’s at right now.”

