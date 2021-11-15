Los Angeles Lakers play against Chicago Bulls for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on November 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Trying to win at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers are suffering without LeBron James, but they must find a way to move on and win games while James recovers. The Lakers' most recent game was a 83-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls have won two of the last three home games to close out a small series at home, the most recent game being a 93-119 loss to the Warriors on the road. After this game the Bulls travel to Portland to play the Trail Blazers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs in a recent game where the home team dominated the visitors in both halves. The home team played again without LeBron James, but Davis was available, he scored 34 points with 15 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook with 14, Horton-Tucker with 17 and Carmelo Anthony scored another 15 points. The Los Angeles Lakers are scoring an average of 110 points per game and the defense allows 112.3 points per game.

Chicago Bulls won against the Clippers 100-90 on Sunday, November 15, that game was almost completely dominated by the visitors, the Bulls, winning three of four quarters. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored more than twenty each with 27 and 21 respectively. Another Bulls player, Lonzo Ball scored 10 points with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Chicago Bulls are scoring an average of 108.2 points per game and the team allows 103.8 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers are favorites at home by just -1 point to cover and -116 moneyline at FanDuel, they won the most recent home game but the visitors are strong on the road. Chicago Bulls are underdogs with +1 ATS and -104 moneyline. The total is fixed at 219 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Chicago Bulls +1.



