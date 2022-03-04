Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena this Saturday, March 5. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Saturday, March 5, at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Los Angeles Lakers' season could at any moment go from disappointing to catastrophic. We are talking about a franchise that invested huge sums of money to have one of the most expensive teams in the NBA, and yet based on defeats (they have 4 consecutive) even their presence in the Play-in is in danger.

On the side of the Golden State Warriors, they have a streak of 3 games without winning and of course they want to return to victory soon. The Memphis Grizzlies have equaled them in the number of victories (43) but they still have one more loss, so for now the San Francisco franchise retains their second place in the standings, but they will undoubtedly have to win if they want to continue there.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will play this Saturday, March 5 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were one victories for Warriors on October 19 and February 12 by 121-114 and 117-115, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to be played this Saturday, March 5, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California ; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, although they are expected to do so in the next few hours. In any case, taking into account what the level of the two franchises has been, it is almost certain that the Warriors will be chosen as favorites.

