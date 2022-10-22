Los Angeles Lakers will receive Portland Trail Blazers in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will face Portland Trail Blazers in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams whose start this season has been totally different face each other in this game. On the Lakers side, two consecutive losses and a very worrying performance. This 2022/2023 version of the Los Angeles franchise is starting to look like last season, and they undoubtedly have to change a lot if they don't want to end up the same as 2021/2022.

A different complement has been the start of the Portland Trail Blazers, with two victories: the first against the Sacramento Kings and the second against the tough Phoenix Suns. Winning these types of games against rivals like the Suns, who were leaders of the Western Conference last season, gives the team a lot of confidence, and now they want to continue showing that they are ready to fight for ambitious goals.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

The match that will take place this Sunday, October 23 at the Crypto.com Arena between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers will be the first between the two of the season. The locals seek to recover from two defeats in their first games, while the visitors stretch their winning streak to three.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers to be played this Sunday, October 23 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Spectrum SportsNet.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites with -150 odds, while for the victory of the Portland Trail Blazers the site gives +130 odds.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers -150 Portland Trail Blazers +130

*Odds via DraftKings