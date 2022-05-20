The Phoenix Suns have become a legit contender. However, they could have a superteam or at least two of the best players in the league if they've made better decisions in the NBA Draft.

Drafting isn't an exact science. Many intangibles can turn a can't-miss talent into a bust and vice versa. However, sometimes, teams that struggle to keep up with championship contenders don't make the best decisions. That's the case with the Phoenix Suns.

Before James Jones and Monty Williams turned the franchise around, the Suns were bottom feeders for most of the decade. They had plenty of high lottery picks but haven't always made the most of them.

The Suns could've had at least two superstars on their team. Although drafting one player would've made them a better team, so chances are that they wouldn't have had that many lottery picks in the following seasons. With that in mind, let's take a look at the five stars they passed on during the Draft.

Phoenix Suns Could've Drafted Five NBA Superstars In The Past Decade

5. Draymond Green - 2012

Draymond Green was a driving force on both ends of the floor for the Michigan State Spartans. Even so, his age made him fall all the way to the second round. More specifically, to the 35th overall pick. Now, he's a three-time champion, six-time All-Defensive, and Defensive Player of the Year.

The Suns had the 13th pick and used it on Kendall Marshall. He was there for one season and played for a different team on every of the four campaigns he stayed in the NBA. If you're not a fan of Draymond, then let me tell you, they could've taken Khris Middleton as well.

4. Kawhi Leonard - 2011

Not even Gregg Popovich thought Kawhi Leonard would turn into the player he is nowadays. Still, he traded for him in the mid-first round of the 2011 draft. Leonard was a late bloomer, but he became one of the best two-way players of all time and a two-time Finals MVP.

The Suns had the 13th pick and could've had Kawhi, who went 15th overall. Instead, they took Markieff Morris. Morris is still a prominent role player in the league and an NBA champion, but he was out of Phoenix after five-and-a-half years. They could've also taken Jimmy Butler (30th)

3. Luka Doncic - 2018

This one will come back to haunt them for years, especially if Deandre Ayton leaves in the offseason. Luka Doncic fell to third overall in one of the most talented classes in recent history, also featuring Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., Collin Sexton, and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

People doubted Doncic would be as good as he was. Despite having Igor Koskosov as their coach, they decided to go with Ayton, who was a local star at Arizona. He turned out to be quite solid, but not the generational talent Doncic seems poised to become.

2. Nikola Jokic - 2014

No one had a clue as to who the hell Nikola Jokic was. He was drafted in the second round (41st) during a Taco Bell commercial, and he wasn't even watching the Draft. Now, he's a two-time MVP, one of the best big men in modern history, and the best passing center to ever lace them up.

The Suns had not one, not two, but three first-round picks (14th, 18th, and 27th). They used those picks in T.J. Warren, Tyler Ennis, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, respectively. None of them is with the team today.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2013

It's hard to blame the Suns for this one. Just like with Jokic, no one ever thought Giannis Antetokounmpo would turn out to be this good. In fact, analysts and fans mocked the Milwaukee Bucks for taking him in the first round (15th) when it seemed he'd need at least two years to become an NBA player.

The Suns had the fifth overall pick in that class and used it on Alex Len to solve their rim protection issues. He stayed there for five years before bouncing around the league, averaging 7.7 points per his career. They could also taken CJ McCollum or Rudy Gobert.