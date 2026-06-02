Tim Payne’s profile: Age, height, social media, career and all about the New Zealand soccer player

Tim Payne wasn't expected to be one of the breakout names before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Yet the Wellington Phoenix defender now finds himself at the center of one of soccer's most unusual stories.

Tim Payne spent much of his career as one of New Zealand soccer’s most dependable players, quietly building a reputation through consistency rather than headlines. He’s a versatile defender capable of playing across multiple positions.

He has earned more than 50 international appearances for New Zealand and has been recognized among the A-League’s top performers, including selection to the PFA Team of the Season and the A-League All Stars squad.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, he became a global sensation. After Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini launched a viral campaign to support what he called the tournament’s “least-known player”, his Instagram following exploded.

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How old is Tim Payne?

Tim Payne is 32 years old. The defender was born on January 10, 1994, in Papakura, a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand. He belongs to a generation of All Whites players that helped bridge the gap between the country’s 2010 World Cup appearance and its return to the tournament in 2026.

Tim Payne of the Phoenix warms up during the round 16 A-League Men match (Source: Andy Jackson/Getty Images)

Unlike many modern players who break through as teenagers at Europe’s biggest clubs, his path was more gradual. He developed in New Zealand’s domestic system before earning an opportunity abroad, steadily building a career based on reliability and versatility rather than superstar status.

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How tall is Tim Payne?

Tim Payne stands 5-foot-10 (1.79 meters) tall. He combines mobility and endurance with defensive discipline, qualities that have helped him remain one of New Zealand’s most trusted full-backs throughout his career.

What are Tim Payne’s social media accounts?

Tim Payne is active on Instagram, where he recently became one of the most-followed New Zealand athletes on social media. His Instagram account is @timpayne__, which gained worldwide attention during May 2026.

The surge in popularity came after Argentine content creator Valen Scarsini launched a viral campaign encouraging soccer fans to follow Payne, describing him as the least-known player qualified for the World Cup.

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The remarkable social media phenomenon transformed the veteran defender from a respected soccer professional into one of the most talked-about figures of the FIFA World Cup before a ball had even been kicked.

Is Tim Payne single?

No, Tim Payne is not single. The New Zealand defender is married to Michelle Peters, a model and professional photographer who has recently gained attention alongside her husband during the viral social media phenomenon.

According to reports from Marca, they got married in 2024 and later welcomed their first child. Peters has Costa Rican roots through her mother and New Zealand heritage through her father.

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Despite their newfound fame, the couple has generally kept their personal life away from the spotlight, with most public appearances revolving around Payne’s soccer career and New Zealand’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

When did Tim Payne start playing soccer?

Tim Payne started playing soccer in the youth system of Auckland City FC, one of New Zealand’s most successful clubs. He developed through Auckland City’s academy before making the transition into senior soccer as a teenager.

After progressing through Auckland City‘s youth ranks, he moved to Waitakere United, where he played a significant role in the club’s youth success and established himself as one of New Zealand’s most promising young talents.

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His breakthrough came after impressing at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which opened the door to opportunities overseas. In January 2012, shortly after turning 18, he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Blackburn Rovers in England.

Although work permit issues limited his chances to play competitively for the first team, the move represented a major milestone in his development and marked the beginning of his professional career abroad.

Which teams has Tim Payne played for?

Tim Payne has played for seven teams so far: Auckland City, Waitakere United, Blackburn Rovers, Portland Timbers 2, Eastern Suburbs, Wellington Phoenix and the New Zealand national team.

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Tim Payne of the Phoenix walks out onto the field during the round one A-League Men match (Source: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

He began his senior career with Auckland City before joining Waitakere United, where he continued his development. His performances at youth international level earned him a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2012.

After returning to New Zealand, he rejoined Auckland City before signing with Portland Timbers 2 in the United States‘ USL Championship. The experience gave him valuable exposure to a different style of play and helped him mature.

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From 2016 to 2019, he starred for Eastern Suburbs, captaining the club to its first national championship since 1971. His leadership and consistency earned him a move to Wellington Phoenix in 2019.

Throughout this journey, he also cemented his place with New Zealand’s national team, earning more than 50 international appearances and becoming a regular starter for the All Whites.

Will Tim Payne be at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Tim Payne will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with New Zealand. The veteran defender was named in the All Whites’ official World Cup squad by head coach Darren Bazeley and is expected to be one of the key defensive players.

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The 2026 edition marks New Zealand’s first appearance at the World Cup since South Africa 2010. He enters as one of the most experienced players in the squad, bringing more than a decade of international experience to the team.

New Zealand was drawn into Group G alongside Iran, Egypt and Belgium. He is expected to compete for a starting role as the All Whites attempt to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in the nation’s history.

Tim Payne’s career highlights

Represented New Zealand at the FIFA U-17 World Cup (2011) : Payne announced himself on the international stage at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Mexico. Facing some of the best young talents in world soccer, he impressed scouts with his versatility and composure, helping put his name on the radar of clubs overseas.

: Payne announced himself on the international stage at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Mexico. Facing some of the best young talents in world soccer, he impressed scouts with his versatility and composure, helping put his name on the radar of clubs overseas. Earned a move to Blackburn Rovers in England (2012) : After a successful trial, Payne signed with Blackburn Rovers in January 2012. At the time, it was one of the most significant transfers involving a young New Zealand defender. Although work permit restrictions and competition for places limited his first-team opportunities, the experience allowed him to train in one of the world’s most competitive soccer environments.

: After a successful trial, Payne signed with Blackburn Rovers in January 2012. At the time, it was one of the most significant transfers involving a young New Zealand defender. Although work permit restrictions and competition for places limited his first-team opportunities, the experience allowed him to train in one of the world’s most competitive soccer environments. Made his senior debut for New Zealand at age 18 : Later in 2012, Payne debuted for the All Whites, beginning what would become a long international career. Over the next decade, he established himself as a regular member of the national team, appearing in World Cup qualifiers, Oceania tournaments, and international friendlies.

: Later in 2012, Payne debuted for the All Whites, beginning what would become a long international career. Over the next decade, he established himself as a regular member of the national team, appearing in World Cup qualifiers, Oceania tournaments, and international friendlies. Competed professionally in the United States : In 2015, Payne joined Portland Timbers 2 in the USL Championship. The move gave him valuable professional experience in North America and helped him continue his development after returning from England.

: In 2015, Payne joined Portland Timbers 2 in the USL Championship. The move gave him valuable professional experience in North America and helped him continue his development after returning from England. Captained Eastern Suburbs to a historic national title : One of the defining achievements of Payne’s club career came in 2019 when he captained Eastern Suburbs to the New Zealand Football Championship title. It was the club’s first national championship since 1971, ending a 48-year wait and cementing his reputation as a leader on and off the field.

: One of the defining achievements of Payne’s club career came in 2019 when he captained Eastern Suburbs to the New Zealand Football Championship title. It was the club’s first national championship since 1971, ending a 48-year wait and cementing his reputation as a leader on and off the field. Became a key player for Wellington Phoenix : After joining Wellington Phoenix in 2019, Payne quickly became one of the team’s most reliable defenders. His consistency, versatility, and experience helped him surpass 100 appearances for the club, making him one of the most recognizable New Zealand players in the A-League.

: After joining Wellington Phoenix in 2019, Payne quickly became one of the team’s most reliable defenders. His consistency, versatility, and experience helped him surpass 100 appearances for the club, making him one of the most recognizable New Zealand players in the A-League. Selected for the A-League All Stars : Payne’s performances at club level earned league-wide recognition when he was selected for the A-League All Stars squad. The honor placed him among the competition’s standout players and highlighted his reputation as one of the best full-backs in the league.

: Payne’s performances at club level earned league-wide recognition when he was selected for the A-League All Stars squad. The honor placed him among the competition’s standout players and highlighted his reputation as one of the best full-backs in the league. Helped New Zealand qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup : After years of representing the All Whites, Payne achieved one of the biggest goals of his career by helping New Zealand qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The qualification ended the country’s 16-year absence from the tournament and secured Payne’s place on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time.

: After years of representing the All Whites, Payne achieved one of the biggest goals of his career by helping New Zealand qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The qualification ended the country’s 16-year absence from the tournament and secured Payne’s place on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time. Reached more than 60 international appearances : Few New Zealand defenders have matched Payne’s longevity at international level. By 2026, he had accumulated more than 60 caps for the All Whites, becoming one of the most experienced players in the squad and a leader for younger teammates.

: Few New Zealand defenders have matched Payne’s longevity at international level. By 2026, he had accumulated more than 60 caps for the All Whites, becoming one of the most experienced players in the squad and a leader for younger teammates. Became a global social media phenomenon before the 2026 World Cup : In one of the most unusual stories of the tournament, Payne went viral weeks before the World Cup after Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini launched a campaign encouraging fans to follow him online. His Instagram account exploded from a few thousand followers to millions, transforming the veteran defender into one of the most talked-about players heading into the competition.

: In one of the most unusual stories of the tournament, Payne went viral weeks before the World Cup after Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini launched a campaign encouraging fans to follow him online. His Instagram account exploded from a few thousand followers to millions, transforming the veteran defender into one of the most talked-about players heading into the competition. Became one of the faces of New Zealand’s return to the World Cup: While stars like Chris Wood often receive most of the headlines, Payne’s combination of experience, leadership and consistency has made him one of the symbolic figures of New Zealand’s return to the World Cup. For many fans, his journey from Auckland youth soccer to the global stage represents one of the country’s great modern soccer success stories.