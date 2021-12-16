Orlando Magic and Miami Heat face each other on Friday, at Amway Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Orlando Magic will clash off with Miami Heat at Amway Center in Orlando on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 128th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 71 direct duels to this day, while the Orlando Magic have celebrated a triumph in 56 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 25, 2021, and it ended in a 107-90 win for the Heat at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Orlando Magic have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have failed to register at least one victory (LLLLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Miami Heat have been doing great, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two defeats (LWWLW).

The Magic currently sit close to the bottom, in 14th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.172. While the Heat are placed nine positions above them, in fifth place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.586.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 28, 1989, and it ended in a 104-99 win for the Orlando side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, to be played on Friday, at the Amway Center in Orlando, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

