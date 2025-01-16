Not LeBron, Curry, or Jordan: Durant reveals his starting five for pure hooping

Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star and one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, is no stranger to making bold statements on and off the court. Known for his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty, and now the Suns, Durant has built a legacy defined by unparalleled scoring ability and a deep understanding of the game. His controversial choices excluded basketball icons Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, sparking widespread debate.

Recently, Durant stepped outside the box when asked to name his all-time starting five based on “pure hooping” rather than accolades or legacy. Durant explained his decisions, emphasizing his focus on skill, creativity, and the art of basketball. “I’m going to leave out a lot of dudes,” Durant admitted, “but if I’m going to go five off the top because you just put me on the spot like that—I’m going to go Kyrie at the one.

It’s no surprise Durant chose Kyrie Irving to lead his hypothetical lineup. Irving’s wizardry with the basketball, unmatched creativity, and ability to finish at the rim—even against taller defenders—make him a standout choice. For Durant, Irving embodies the essence of “pure hooping”: a player who can create something magical from nothing, any time he touches the ball.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The shooting guard: Kobe Bryant over Michael Jordan

At shooting guard, Durant faced a tough decision between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Ultimately, he went with Bryant, citing the Lakers legend’s three-point shooting as the deciding factor. “Kobe has that three-ball,” Durant said, adding that Bryant also matched Jordan’s and Lebron mastery of ball-handling, footwork, and technical precision. Durant’s choice highlighted Bryant as a blend of Jordan’s greatness and the evolution of the modern game.

The small forward: Tracy McGrady

For the small forward spot, Durant picked Tracy McGrady, passing over other notable candidates like Carmelo Anthony. McGrady, celebrated for his effortless scoring and elite athleticism, represents the blend of skill and versatility Durant values. T-Mac’s ability to create his own shot and involve teammates made him a dynamic force and a natural fit for this lineup.

The power forward: Kevin Durant

Durant didn’t hesitate to include himself at power forward, and why would he? His unique combination of size, speed, and shooting ability has redefined the position in the modern NBA. Durant’s skill set—scoring from anywhere on the court, facilitating plays, and providing underrated defense—makes him one of the most versatile players in history.

The center: Kevin Garnett

Rounding out the lineup at center, Durant selected Kevin Garnett. Known for his relentless intensity and two-way dominance, Garnett was a defensive anchor and an offensive weapon with his smooth mid-range jumper. Durant praised Garnett’s passion and versatility, describing him as a player who elevated his teammates and left everything on the floor.

A vision of basketball as art

Durant’s picks reflect a philosophy centered on the artistry of basketball rather than conventional measures of greatness like championships or statistics. For Durant, the game is about creativity, skill, and the joy of playing at the highest level.

By sharing his “pure hooping” starting five, Durant challenges fans to see basketball through a different lens—one that prioritizes the craft and beauty of the game over traditional benchmarks. Once again, Durant proves that his perspective on basketball is as unique and thought-provoking as his play on the Sun’s court.