Mavericks reportedly seeking Klay Thompson trade as Miami Heat emerge as top candidate

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly searching for a trade to move Klay Thompson, with the Miami Heat standing as the top candidates to acquire him for the upcoming NBA season.

The NBA offseason is as active as ever with rumors and situations that could define the upcoming season—from the ongoing buzz linking Jonathan Kuminga to the Los Angeles Lakers to Kawhi Leonard’s completed investigation paving the way for a trade to the Toronto Raptors. Now, Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has taken center stage in trade rumors, with the Miami Heat emerging as a potential destination.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Thompson has not approached the Mavericks to discuss a potential buyout as of yet. Dallas has no reason to want to buy him out and would prefer to find a trade for him, especially since Thompson would need to give up significant money in a buyout.

That is where the Heat enter the picture as candidates to land Thompson. According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, Miami “covets” Thompson, as it remains “questionable” whether the team would use money from its exception on players like DeMar DeRozan or Bradley Beal.

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The Heat and their interest in Thompson

With Thompson being the “priority,” there is no telling what Dallas will do—whether it means buying out the $17.5 million he is owed in the final year of his contract or pursuing a trade, with the latter being the preferred option for the Mavericks.

Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks.

“Miami’s continued interest in Thompson could be based on optimism that he will become available, but that’s unclear,” Jackson wrote. The Heat are looking to bring in key role players to complement and provide depth alongside Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, noting that Tyler Herro was part of that trade.

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Last NBA season for Dallas, Thompson averaged 11.7 points on 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent shooting from three-point range, starting only eight games after 72 starts the year prior with the Mavericks. Siegel reported that the 36-year-old “has not approached” Dallas regarding a buyout.

The Heat’s interest in DeMar DeRozan

Barry Jackson reported that the Heat have spoken with DeMar DeRozan’s camp since LeBron James made his decision, but no agreement is in place, and it remains uncertain whether one will come together at all. The explanation is not a lack of interest in the six-time All-Star, whose game the organization genuinely likes.

Instead, at least one Heat official prefers to “wait out the market” before committing any of the team’s three open roster spots. The financial logic centers on exception money.

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Any competitive offer to DeRozan would eat into the roughly $8 million Miami has remaining, and the front office appears reluctant to spend it while a bigger target stays on the board. There is also a mechanical wrinkle attached to that spending, as using the exception would require the Heat to open the season with 14 players in order to stay beneath its $209 million hard cap, with a 15th addition possible later in the year.