Klay Thompson reportedly desires return to Los Angeles amid Lakers trade rumors

Klay Thompson reportedly has a reason and the desire to join the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming NBA season.

Klay Thompson‘s future with the Dallas Mavericks remains uncertain. While the Miami Heat appeared to position itself as the primary suitor in a race that also includes the Los Angeles Lakers, the veteran guard reportedly has a preferred destination in mind for his NBA future.

However, it is still unclear if Thompson, who has one year left on his deal with the Mavericks, is looking for a way out of Dallas, according to The Athletic’s Christian Clark. “At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson, the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons, will be back in Dallas for a third year,” Clark reported.

“The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations. Thompson is owed $17.5 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.”

Advertisement

Why Thompson favors Los Angeles

The report adds that a specific factor draws Thompson to Los Angeles: his past. He spent part of his childhood in the area and already owns a home there, which would make adapting to the city simple.

Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks.

“My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home. The Miami Heat are another team frequently mentioned in NBA circles as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer,” Clark concluded.

Advertisement

Thompson has $17.4 million left on the final year of his three-year deal with the Mavericks. His production has remained steady, with Thompson averaging 11.7 points on 39.3% shooting, including 38.3% from deep in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Mavericks in no rush for a buyout

The Mavericks are reportedly in no rush to part ways with veteran guard Klay Thompson. While the Heat has expressed interest in acquiring the five-time All-Star, the franchise would prefer making a trade rather than reaching a buyout agreement, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“Dallas has no reason to want to buy him out and would prefer to find a trade for him. Klay would need to give up significant money in a buyout,” Siegel wrote on X.