The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, January 11 at 8:00 PM (ET) in a game valid for the 2021/2022 regular season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Golden State Warriors are one of the top candidates to win the championship ring this year. And in every game, the San Francisco franchise seems to reinforce that idea even more. Still, there are several teams in the West looking for their position as the dominator of the Western Conference.

One of them is the Memphis Grizzlies, who come off a streak of 9 consecutive games won, which has allowed them to get just two victories behind the leaders, although with a greater number of defeats: 12 against 9 in the Warriors. That means a win against Golden State would allow the Grizzlies to get very close to that coveted first place.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Memphis Grizzlies will play against the Golden State Warriors this Tuesday, January 11 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FedEx Forum will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them was played on October 28, on that occasion it was a victory for the Grizzlies by 104-101. The second was played on December 24, this time with a 113-104 victory for the Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors to be played this Tuesday, January 11, at the FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee ; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports SE-MEM, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't revealed their favorite for this game yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, it will not be an easy task to choose which of the two will have the favoritism, since both are great teams and with relatively similar win / loss balances. It remains to be seen whether the Warriors 'best record or the Grizzlies' 9-game streak will be more important when choosing the favorites.

