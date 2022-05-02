Memphis Grizzlies will play against Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will have the chance to take a 2-0 lead against Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Golden State Warriors kicked off this game series with a 117-116 win at the Memphis Grizzlies' home. Jordan Poole registered 31 points to lead the Warriors to win Game 1. Stephen Curry just behind registered 24 points. A crucial win to take lead as visitors for the Warriors, now they seek a 2-0 lead in Game 2

On the other hand, the promising and young team of Memphis Grizzlies fought until the final buzzer to take the lead. With 36 seconds left on the clock, the Grizzlies couldn't keep up with the Warriors and lost the game. Ja Morant led his team with 34 points and 10 assists, alongside Jaren Jackson Jr, who pulled up 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

With 36 seconds left on the clock, Grizzlies led by 2 points against the Warriors. Klay Thompson pulled up a two-pointer and the Warriors managed to finished it off to a 117-116 win on the road of this 2022 Second Rounda NBA Playoffs game series. It was Jordan Poole's night who led the Warriors' offense with 31 points. For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant pulled up 34 points, however he couldn't made the last layup to win Game 1. He lost the ball and the Warriors took the win and a 1-0 lead in this game series. Game 2 will be at Memphis, however for Games 3 and 4, this series will shift to San Francisco.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 2 between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors to be played on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at the FedExForum in Memphis will be broadcast on TNT for the United States.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Odds

Warriors are leading 1-0 this series after last Sunday’s win. Grizzlies will have to push harder in Memphis if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Golden State Warriors with -130 odds, while Memphis Grizzlies have +110 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 227.5 points for Game 2 of this Second Round playoff series.

