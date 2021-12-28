Memphis Grizzlies will face Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, December 29, in a game valid for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Memphis Grizzlies intend to continue in the fourth position in the Western Conference and for that they will have to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, whose season is being well below expectations. Find here everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the strongest teams this 2021/2022 season. With a win / loss balance of 21-14 they rank 4th in the Western Conference. For now, a bit far from the Utah Jazz (24-9) but also with a good difference over fifth (Denver Nuggets, 16-16). Of course, their idea will be to go for the first positions taking into account that there is still a lot to play for.

On the side of the Lakers, so far a regular season too poor for the expectations that were had of them earlier in the season. With a star-studded team, the Los Angeles franchise was expected to be at the top of the standings. And while there is still a lot of regular season ahead, so far that has not been happening. That is why they will need more wins to improve their statistics.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The match between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, December 29 at 8:00 PM (ET) will be the third between the two franchises in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them took place on October 24 with a 121-118 victory for the Lakers, while the second was played on December 9 this time with a 108-95 victory for the Grizzlies.

This third game will undoubtedly be interesting because one of the two teams has been one of the strongest this season in the Western Conference (the Memphis Grizzlies), while the other (Los Angeles Lakers) seems to be a "sleeping giant" that has not yet shown all the potential it has. Perhaps with this game they will begin the path of their recovery.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, December 29, at the FedExForum, Memphis, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports SE-MEM, Spectrum SportsNet.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite for this game, although they will probably do so in the next few hours. Likewise, it is possible that favoritism is on the part of the Memphis Grizzlies, since they have been a very solid team this season, while the Lakers have not lived up to what was expected of them.

