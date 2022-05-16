Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will open up the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will face-off for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Finally, Miami Heat knows which team they will face in the Eastern Conference Finals. After two first rounds being the dominant team, Jimmy Butler and the Heat might have a real challenge this time. These two sides faced in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs at the same stage. In that opportunity, the Heat won in a 4-2 game series.

Boston Celtics proved how powerful can be in the previous two rounds. A sweep to the Brooklyn Nets and a Game 7 win to the NBA Champions the Milwaukee Bucks, are two main reasons to think they can be Eastern Conference champions after 12 years.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Miami Heat ranked 1st in the East with Jimmy Butler as the Heat's leader alongside Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker and Tyler Herro. They faced Atlanta Hawks in the First Round and Philadelphia 76ers in the Conference Semifinals. Both series were dominated by the Heat's powerful team. The first series ended as a 4-1 win and the second series ended as 4-2 win. The team managed by Erik Spoelstra is one of the main contenders for the NBA title.

On the other side, Boston Celtics ended the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks' run in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. After a 4-3 win in the Conference Semifinals, the Celtics pulled up one of the biggest shockers in the postseason yet. Even before the Celtics swept out the Brooklyn Nets in the First Round. Now, the Celtics have built a huge momentum since the start of the postseason.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: How to watch or stream live free in the US

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

The Heat and the Celtics will open up this 2022 NBA East Conference Finals in Miami. According to Caesars, the favorites to win Game 1 are Miami Heat with -125 odds, while Boston Celtics have +105 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 204.0 points for Game 1 of this Eastern Conference Finals Playoffs series.

