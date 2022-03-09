Milwaukee Bucks will play against Atlanta Hawks at the Fiserv Forum today, March 9. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will face each other at the Fiserv Forum today, March 9 at 8:00 PM (ET). Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday to accumulate five wins in a row, while the Hawks will try to return to victory after losing to the Detriot Pistons. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The current NBA champions want to continue climbing positions in the Eastern Conference. They are third, with the same number of victories as the Philadelphia 76ers, although with one more loss, so if they win, they could surpass them. And of course, they will do their best to fight with the Heat for leadership.

In the case of the Atlanta Hawks, they are coming off an upset loss to the Detroit Pistons, one of the worst teams this season. They are still fighting to keep their 10th place and thus be able to play the Play-in, and also to climb positions. Although the real challenge for the Hawks will be to recover the level that last season led them to play in the Conference finals.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

The game that Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will play this Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Fiserv Forum will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Hawks on November 14 and January 17 by 120-100 and 121-114, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks to be played this Wednesday, March 9, at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports SE-ATL.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers predict a victory for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks tonight. Accoring to BetMGM, the Milwaukee Bucks have odds of 1.46, while it gives the Atlanta Hawks odds of 2.75. The total is at 239.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!