The Milwaukee Bucks will play against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Bucks want to keep winning, while the Nets want to step up to the challenge on the road. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to live stream this game free.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the last two unbeaten teams in the 2022-2023 NBA Season. With a 2-0 record, the team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo will have the first real test against a stacked team full of All-Stars. The Bucks will have to trust both Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday to keep this ship going forward, as they keep waiting for Khris Middleton's recovery.

While in the Brooklyn Nets, both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been carrying the team as expected. However, there isn't a decent three-man lineup that could help the duo to win games. In fact, Ben Simmons, the player expected to do so, has fouled out two games so far. Not what Nets' coach Steve Nash wants, but no other player in the roster has the impact that could support what these three give to the team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by States in the US

ET:7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As one of the games that any NBA fan must watch the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklny Nets will face each other four times during the 2022-2023 NBA Season. In fact, last season, the Bucks almost went unbeaten to the Nets with three games won, and one loss.

In fact, the last time these two sides played against each other, Giannis Antetokounmpo went over the limit by pulling up 44 points, with 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Greek Freak led the Bucks to a one-point game win over the Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court with a combined 41 points.

How to watch or live stream free Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets in the US

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular-season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Milwaukee Bucks with -167 odds, while the Brooklyn Nets have +140 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 233.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

