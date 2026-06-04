Odell Beckham Jr. confirms he helped John Harbaugh land NY Giants job

Odell Beckham Jr. has been vocal about how much it means to return to the New York Giants, but the veteran wide receiver recently revealed that he may have played a small role in their search for head coach.

According to Beckham, the Giants reached out to him months ago while evaluating coaching candidates. The veteran did not disclose who contacted him, but he made it clear that one name immediately came to mind: John Harbaugh.

“I got a call when they were looking at coaches and I won’t say any names, but I mentioned him specifically. I was in Baltimore. This is a leader of men. From a football aspect, in those meetings, just how attentive he was. Those little things that come up in a game and you often take for granted. He’s very much on it. He leads in a very good way and he’s just one of my favorite coaches that I ever had.”

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Odell Beckham Jr. sends clear message about John Harbaugh as Giants head coach

While Odell Beckham Jr. is excited about his return to New York, he emphasized that he is not focused on long-term plans. The star says his goal is simply to take things one day at a time and earn every opportunity that comes his way.

For Beckham, even making the final roster would represent a major accomplishment at this stage of his career. However, regardless of how his own situation unfolds, he remains convinced that the Giants made the right decision by hiring Harbaugh.

“I’m just here to enjoy the moment, work hard and see what happens. I spoke very highly of Harbaugh when they asked me about who should be here. I believe they got just the right man for the job. He could actually change the culture.”