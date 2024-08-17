NBA 2K25 stirs controversy around Lakers rookie Bronny James

NBA's rating of Los Angeles Lakers player Bronny James sparks controversy as LeBron's son receives a lower rating than expected. Is it a reflection of his true potential or an injustice?

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has generated controversy after his rating in the NBA 2K25 video game was revealed. The young player, chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the draft, has received a contentious rating, leading to criticism and allegations of nepotism.

2K Games marketing director Ronnie “2K” Singh revealed the rookie’s ratings ahead of the release of the new video game. Bronny James, despite being the son of an NBA legend, has failed to impress game officials with his performance in college.

Bronny James’ low rating has generated intense debate on social media. Many users have questioned the objectivity of the rating system, while others have defended 2K Games’ decision, arguing that it is an evaluation based on the player’s performance.

What is the NBA 2K25 rating given to Bronny James?

Ronnie “2K” Singh, revealed the ratings of the new players, and Bronny James received a score of 68, a figure considered low for a player selected by the Lakers. Comparing Bronny James’ rating to that of other rookies has added to the controversy.

Players such as Dalton Knecht, selected in the same draft, received a rating of 70, which has generated even more criticism towards LeBron James’ son. It is important to note that ratings in video games are subjective and can vary based on different criteria. However, in the case of Bronny James, the controversy seems to have exceeded expectations.

Bronny James’ future in the NBA

Regardless of his rating in the video game, Bronny James has a long road ahead of him in the NBA. The young player will have to prove his talent and ability on the court to establish himself as an important player in the league.

The media pressure and the high expectations generated by his last name will be an additional challenge for Bronny James, who will have to find his path in professional basketball.